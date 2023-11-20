Human Milk Fortifier Market Key Manufacturers Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2030

The “Human Milk Fortifier Market” is expected to grow from US$ 274.67 million in 2022 to US$ 566.35 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Human milk fortifiers are nutritional supplements added to human milk to provide additional calories, electrolytes, and vitamins to infants. It is commonly prescribed to preterm babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to ensure nutritional intake and improve overall development and growth. In addition, babies with low weight are also prescribed human milk fortifiers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Abbott Laboratories

NeoLacta Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

Nestle SA

Prolacta Bioscience Inc

Lead Care International Ltd

Raptakos, Brett & Co Ltd

NeoKare Nutrition Ltd

Danone SA

Neolac Inc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The human milk fortifier market is segmented into powder and liquid based on form. The powder segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Human milk fortifiers in the powdered form supplement and enhance the nutritional content of breast milk. Fortified breast milk is prescribed to premature or medically fragile infants. People prefer powdered human milk fortifiers for convenience in storage, handling, and preparation. Moreover, they are easier to store and transport while ensuring a longer shelf life than liquid products.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the global human milk fortifier market. The market in the region is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. There has been a growing awareness among healthcare professionals and parents about the benefits of human milk fortifiers for preterm infants in North America. Human milk fortifiers are used to enhance the nutritional content of breast milk, providing essential nutrients that are often lacking in the milk of preterm mothers. As product awareness increases, more healthcare facilities and parents opt for human milk fortifiers, driving the market.

Human Milk Fortifier Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

North America has observed a rise in the preterm birth rate in recent years. Preterm infants are at higher risk of nutritional deficiencies and require specialized nutrition to support their growth and development. Human milk fortifiers are crucial in meeting the nutritional needs of these infants, which has led to increased demand for such products. Also, developing advanced human milk fortifiers with improved formulations and enhanced nutritional profiles has contributed to market growth. Manufacturers have invested in research and development to create fortifiers that offer optimal nutrition for preterm infants. These advancements have increased the effectiveness and acceptance of human milk fortifiers among healthcare providers and parents.

