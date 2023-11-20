IoT Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Outlook to 2028

The “IoT Market” is expected to grow from US$ 483.28 billion in 2022 to US$ 2,270.42 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2028.

The rising adoption of IoT technology across end-use industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare is driving the market. With the traditional manufacturing sector undergoing a digital transformation, the IoT fuels intelligent connectivity’s next industrial revolution. Moreover, e-commerce platforms are rapidly growing due to the ease of shopping and smartphone penetration, which is likely to propel market growth. However, with the increasing number of IoT-connected devices, security issues are also evolving at endpoints. They are potential target points for hackers; therefore, the increase in data security concerns has become one of the major factors hampering the IoT market growth. On the contrary, the growing need for data analysis and integration of analytics and progressive developments of the 5G network is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the IoT market over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SAS Institute Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Google, LLC

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Germany dominated the IoT market in 2021. The growing adoption of big data analytics solutions to manage and analyze the voluminous data generated across the various end-user industries such as consumer goods & retail, manufacturing & engineering, and BFSI is driving the IoT market in Germany. Furthermore, IoT plays a vital role and has already made homes and workplaces smarter and more efficient. In addition, the country has been amid its Industry 4.0 shift for almost a decade and continues to boost digitization across multiple sectors. However, while IoT makes homes and workplaces smarter, security challenges continue to rise due to more connected devices vulnerable to cyberattacks. There are several startups in Germany dedicated to improving IoT security. For example, Bitahoy is focused on helping smart homeowners keep their IoT devices secure and free from data leakages. Also, Comuny is a startup facilitating greater workplace IoT security by providing more effective registration and login via mobile apps. All these factors are surging the demand for IoT solutions in the country.

IoT Market Segmentation:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

The Middle East is a dynamic and rapidly developing region that provides massive opportunities for investors and businesses. IoT adoption is already an integral part of the digital transformation of the Middle East. Moreover, organizations across the Middle East are already using IoT to achieve various objectives, from improving asset utilization and managing risks to creating entirely new business models. The increasing use of smartphones, the growing population of young adults in the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the rising number of government initiatives for digital transformation to drive economic growth are a few of the major factors propelling the IoT market growth in the region. Retail, manufacturing, and automotive industries use IoT to differentiate their existing products or services from the competition, create new products, and provide enhanced customer experiences.

