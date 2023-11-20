Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Size And Scope, Product Estimate And Strategy Framework By Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, Titled “Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market was valued at US$ 498.55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,906.46 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028

Market Dynamics

The continuous and ongoing progress in applying ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to wireless sensor networks and the increasing use of this technology in mobile devices are driving the growth of the UWB chipset market. In addition, UWB has rapidly become one of the most quickly growing technologies in real-time location systems (RTLS), with significant growth potential attributed to its asset tracking accuracy. During the forecast period, there is expected to be an increased demand for UWB technology and next-generation Bluetooth low energy beacon technology from providers of RTLS solutions and asset tracking systems. This is likely to contribute to growth in the ultra-wideband chipset market. As a result, the adoption of ultra-wideband chipsets for RTLS to locate or track people or objects in enclosed spaces like airports, hospitals, and shopping malls is projected to be a key driver of the global ultra-wideband chipset market during the forecast period. In addition, the utilization of UWB technology in RTLS solutions for monitoring and tracking hospital assets, patients, healthcare professionals, and hygiene within medical facilities is prevalent. UWB-based RTLS solutions have found significant traction in the healthcare sector, where institutions across North America and Europe allocate substantial funds towards the adoption of RTLS for tracking assets and personnel. This trend is fueling the growth of the ultra-wideband chipset market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the socio-economies of many countries around the world, but it has also had some positive effects on businesses in the US. One segment that has experienced significant growth opportunities during the pandemic is the RTLS market for healthcare. The implementation of social distancing measures has been a key factor in the increased use of RTLS during the pandemic. For example, in the US, professional basketball and football seasons were made possible during the pandemic in part due to contract tracing, which was facilitated by Kinexon’s ultra-wideband contact tracing system. As a result, the rise in adoption of UWB technology to comply with social distancing guidelines has led boosted the ultra-wideband chipsets market in North America.

Key Companies

The global ultra-wideband chipset market is comprised of several major players, including ALEREON, INC., Apple Inc., Bespoon SAS, Decawave Limited, TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., Taoglas, Johanson Technology, Inc., NOVELDA, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Pulse-Link, Inc.

The global ultra-wideband chipset market size has been determined through a combination of primary and secondary research. Initially, thorough secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to gather both qualitative and quantitative information related to the ultra-wideband chipset market. This process was also used to gain an overview and forecast of the ultra-wideband chipset market with respect to all its segments. Additionally, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain further analytical insights into the topic. The participants in this process included industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, as well as external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders with specialization in the ultra-wideband chipset market.

