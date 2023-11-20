Activated Carbon Market Growth 2021 Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Estimation by 2028 with Top Players

The Activated Carbon Market is projected to grow from US$ 4,350.6 million in 2021 to US$ 8,264.0 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is derived from coal, coconut husk, and willow peat. Its primary function is to filter out impurities from water and air. Activated carbon is extensively used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries to remove unwanted substances during processing through adsorption and filtration.

The List of Companies –

Osaka Gas Co Ltd Haycarb PLC Kureha Corp Donau Chemie AG Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd Albemarle Corp CPL Activated Carbons James Cumming and Sons Pty Ltd Ingevity Corp Norit Nederland BV

The activated carbon market is segmented into five key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for activated carbon due to the expanding automotive and food & beverages industries, driven by the increasing population and urbanization. Moreover, the rising demand for advanced wastewater management techniques to alleviate water scarcity and meet the agricultural and industrial water requirements is expected to fuel the growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period.

The global activated carbon market is categorized into various applications, including water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others. The water treatment application segment held the largest market share in 2020. Activated carbon is gaining popularity in service water treatment, groundwater rehabilitation, and drinking water treatment. Additionally, it is utilized in the treatment of industrial wastewater to recover valuable materials, and the treated water is then utilized for manufacturing purposes.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global activated carbon market in terms of revenue in 2020. The water treatment industry is the largest consumer of activated carbon in this region. Government initiatives, such as those by the Australian and New Zealand Environment and Conservation Council and the Ministry of Environment and Forests of the Government of India, to remove waste and harmful substances from industrial wastewater before disposal, is driving the water treatment industry. In addition, the region has a strong automotive industry where activated carbon is widely used to produce canisters, further fueling the demand for activated carbon in the region.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Activated Carbon Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the global economy, with governments in various regions implementing measures to contain the spread of the virus. These measures, such as country-wide lockdowns, have directly affected the growth of industrial sectors, leading to challenges in procuring activated carbon for many automotive and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Furthermore, supply constraints have led to a significant increase in the costs of activated carbon. The pandemic has caused a considerable decline in the production process of manufacturing industries worldwide. However, the market has recovered, due to the increasing demand for activated carbon from various applications

The chemicals and materials industry has been the focus of the “Global Activated Carbon Market Analysis to 2028,” which is a specialized and comprehensive study of the global market trends. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the market by segmenting it based on type, application, and geography. The activated carbon market is categorized into three types: powdered, granular, and pelletized & others, while the applications include water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others. The market is further segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

