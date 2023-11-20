Complete PDF Guide to Stem Cell Manufacturing

Within the rapidly growing stem cell market, stem cell manufacturing is important. Scale-up is needed to take a cell-based therapeutic from pre-clinical to later clinical stages and commercial production.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002553

The List of Companies

1. Merck KGaA

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. BD

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. Miltenyi Biotec

6. Pharmicell Co., Ltd

7. Takara Bio Inc.

8. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

9. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

10. NuVasive, Inc.

11. Becton, Dickinson and Company

12. Pharmicell (South Korea)

13. Anterogen

14. Cellular Dynamics International

15. MEDIPOST

16. Lonza Group

17. Holostem Terapie Avanzate

18. Pluristem Therapeutics