Bioherbicides Market Worth USD 3,889.73 Million by 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The bioherbicides market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,891.01 million in 2022 to US$ 3,889.73 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2028. Herbicides are bio-based pesticide types used to control the growth of unwanted plants, also known as weeds, which consume water, sunlight, nutrients, and space meant for useful crops. In recent years, farmers have started using bioherbicides made from biochemicals, microbes, and certain insect types. They are environment-friendly and incur a lesser cost than conventional herbicides. Also, bioherbicides do not have a negative effect on crops and human health. With the emerging trend of organic farming, bioherbicides are gaining immense popularity across the world.

Seipasa; Bioherbicides Australia; Green Vision Life Sciences; Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.; Valent Biosciences LLC; Weedout Ltd.; Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Ltd; BIOSTADT India Limited; BASF SE; and Hindustan Bio-Tech are among the key players operating in the global bioherbicides market. These companies have a diverse geographic presence and offer extensive product portfolios to cater to different consumer trends emerging in the Bioherbicides market.

The rise in demand for organic foods is mostly attributed to an increase in the number of health-conscious people and a surge in awareness about the health risks posed by the use of chemical herbicides. Bioherbicides have no side effects on beneficial plants or human health. The changing preference of most people toward healthy food products is increasing the demand for organic products. The change is encouraging farmers across the world to produce crops using organic methods. Farmers are also shifting from harmful chemical-dependent conventional agriculture to sustainable and greener farm practices to cope with the rising demand from consumers. These factors have bolstered the demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly weed control alternatives.

The increase in government initiatives has propelled the adoption of bioherbicides by the farmers of various countries. Various state governments in India support the use of bioherbicides instead of chemical fertilizers under various schemes/programs, including Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for Northeastern Region (MOVCDNER). In addition, “Common Agricultural Policy” of the European Union (EU) promotes the use of bio-based products across Europe along with organic farming. It provides up to 30.0% of the budget as direct green payment to farmers complying with sustainable agricultural practices. Along with this, there has been an increased need for sustainability in modern agriculture, as sustainable farming methods are the cornerstone of low-input agriculture.

The report segments the bioherbicides market as follows:

Based on source, the bioherbicides market is segmented into microbial, biochemical, and others. By mode of application, the market is segmented into seed treatment, soil application, foliar, and others. Based on application, the bioherbicides market is segmented into cereals and grains, oil seeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.

