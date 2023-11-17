Spare Parts Logistics witness to Huge Growth in Upcoming Year 2023-2030

The management of the movement of parts or items needed by various manufacturers from one location to another is known as spare parts logistics. Due to an increase in vehicle production around the world, the global automotive spare parts logistics market is expected to grow. Storage, post-production, and modifications, as well as technical problems and/or pre-delivery inspections, which are a series of checks performed prior to the delivery of vehicle parts to the customer, are all part of the spare parts logistics service. The car manufacturer assigns a unique number to completed vehicles, which can be used to locate components.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on transportation mode, the global Spare parts logistics market is segmented into air, sea, and land.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, marine, electronics, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Rise in vehicle registrations in both developing and developed countries coupled with organized warehousing activities of automotive

Rise in third-party logistics service providers, which are offering integrated warehousing solutions including order entry system and warehouse management system.