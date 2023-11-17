Mobile Computerized Tomography Market is Booming Worldwide According to New Research Report Forecast to 2030

Mobile Computerized Tomography Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Mobile computerized tomography is used in the detection of various chronic disorders like cardiovascular disease and cancer. These devices are weightless and also easy to handle. Manufactures in this market are spending on research and development activities to bring up more advanced diagnostic technologies. It is also highly preferred by patients suffering from stroke as it speeds up the time during scanning, which is also likely to drive market growth.

Factors driving the mobile computerized tomography market’s growth are the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and rising awareness among the population about early detection of diseases. However, certain side effects like headache and nausea associated with the use of mobile computed tomography scanners are likely to hamper the market’s growth. Since these are portable and convenient to use for both patients and professionals, the mobile computed tomography scanners are likely to create more growth opportunities in the market.

Competitive Landscape: Mobile Computerized Tomography Market:

– United Imaging Healthcare

– Sino Vision

– Samsung Elctronics

– Olympus Corporation

– Karl Storz GmbH & Co., Kg

– Koninklijke Philips

– Hitachi Medical Corporation

– GE Healthcare

– Medtronics

– Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

The mobile computerized tomography market is segmented on the basis of number of slices, application, and end user. On the basis of number of slices, the market is categorized as low-slice scanners, medium-slice scanners, and high-slice scanners. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as oncology, neurology, cardiovascular, and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostic clinics, and research academics.

