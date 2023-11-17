CubeSat Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The CubeSat term is used for miniaturized satellite made up of multiples of 10 cm × 10 cm × 1- 35 cm cubic units for space research. Advancements in the earth observation services and technical evolution in CubeSat are some emerging trend in the satellite industry. The key players of the CubeSat market are adopting strategic acquisitions, agreements, and partnership to grow. The CubeSat market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing popularity of the CubeSat due to low cost compared to conventional satellites. New application areas of CubeSat are further expected to fuel the growth of the CubeSat market. However, the lack of launch vehicles may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, technological innovations in batteries are likely to provide excellent growth opportunities to the players involved in the CubeSat market in the coming years.

The Top List of Companies

1. AAC Clyde Space

2. Berlin Space Technologies GmbH

3. DHV Technology

4. EnduroSat

5. G.A.U.S.S. Srl

6. GomSpace A/S

7. L3Harris Technologies Inc

8. Pumpkin Inc.

9. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited

10. CU Aerospace, L.L.C.