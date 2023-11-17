Radar Manufacturing Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

Emerging market growth, rising defense expenditures, technology advancements, and rising military tensions globally is driving the demand for radars and is likely to drive the radar manufacturing market. As well as the growing development of multifunction phased array radar is one of the key trends in the radar systems and technology market. MPAR project was developed with the view of establishing a platform that can carry out aircraft tracking, wind profiling, and weather surveillance together with the support of single-phased array weather radar. MPAR has abilities to scan the entire sky in less than a minute and project the severe weather conditions. Adoption of such advanced technologies will allow the forecasters to notice the changes in the storm with respect to its intensity. These factors are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The Top List of Companies

1. Leonardo S.P.A

2. Lockheed Martin Corp.

3. Northrop Grumman Corporation

4. Raytheon Corporation

5. Thales

6. SAAB AB

7. Rockwell Collins

8. Kelvin Hughes

9. General Dynamics

10. Dassault Group