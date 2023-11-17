Aircraft Line Maintenance Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

Aircraft line maintenance is the repair, inspection or modification of an Aircraft. Inspection of an aircraft is done by predetermined schedules. Line and base maintenance are the ways which help in inspection of the aircraft where base maintenance includes activities which require the aircraft to be taken out of service for longer periods whereas line maintenance activities are mostly carried out during normal turn around periods.

The TopList of Companies

1. British Airways

2. Delta TechOps

3. FL Technics

4. Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

5. Lufthansa Technik AG

6. SAMCO Aircraft Maintenance B.V.

7. SIA Engineering Company Ltd.

8. SR Technics Switzerland AG

9. Turkish Technic

10. United Airlines, Inc.