GEO Satellite Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

A GEO satellite is an earth-orbiting satellite which is fixed over one spot above the equator. These satellites remain permanently in the same area of the sky without movement. The geostationary orbit lies on the same plane as the equator, whereas the geosynchronous orbit has a different inclination which are the two different orbit types for GEO satellites. Increased power and increased number of transponders mounted on these type of satellites are anticipated to trend over in the coming years for the GEO satellites.

Get Free Sample PDF:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001362/

The Top List of Companies

1. AeroAstro, Inc.

2. Airbus Defence and Space

3. Ball Aerospace Technologies Corp.

4. Boeing Defense, Space Security

5. JSC Information Satellite Systems

6. Lockheed Martin

7. OHB System AG

8. Orbital ATK

9. SSL

10. Thales Alenia Space