Airport Design Market Strategy Analysis, Organic & Inorganic Development

Airport design is concerned with modernizing facilities and developing new airport terminals that offer a world-class and future-proof travel experience. With the ongoing rise in air travel and rapid growth in passengers, innovation in technology and infrastructure is the prime objective of airport developers. Several architectures and design firms are adopting innovative means to achieve a world-class level of airport systems, both interior and exterior. Furthermore, the rise in the number of low-cost airlines and passenger footfall has resulted in the demand for economic and sustainable airport design, which is driving the market’s growth.

The Top List of Companies

1. Arup

2. AVIC CAPDI

3. Deerns

4. Gold Mantis

5. HOK

6. Italconsult S.p.A

7. Jacobs

8. NACO, Netherlands Airport Consultants

9. PERKIS AND WILL

10. Stantec