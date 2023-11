Molecular spectroscopy utilizes various radiation such as absorption, emission, or scattering of electromagnetic by atoms or molecules for qualitatively or quantitatively study the atoms or molecules.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003476

The List of Companies

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

2. Merck KGaA

3. PerkinElmer Inc

4. ABB

5. Agilent Technologies, Inc

6. Bruker

7. Horiba, Ltd

8. Shimadzu Corporation

9. JEOL Ltd

10. JASCO