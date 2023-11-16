Space Propulsion System Market – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The global space propulsion system market is expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. The space agencies are constantly focusing on the development of more powerful, less toxic, and higher efficiency space propulsion products to provide better solutions to the end users. Several factors such as increasing in number of space launches propelled by rise in demand for small satellite launches, demand for constellation launches, and ongoing trend of satellite ridesharing is contributing to the growth of space propulsion system market globally. Moreover, the scheduled launches of satellite constellations are also expected to catalyse the demand for launch vehicles which will drive the space propulsion systems market growth during the forecast period. Further, the rise in demand for spacecraft deployment is another major factor supporting the space propulsion system market growth. For instance, according to the Space Foundation, there were more than 1200 spacecraft deployments worldwide in 2020 that tripled the amount of spacecraft launched during 2019. Further, the number of orbital launches accounted for around 146 spaceflight launches conducted in 2021 which was a 28% increase from its preceding year 2020 that accounted for 114 orbital launches in 2020. Such instances have been catalysing the demand for space propulsion system worldwide

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1. Accion Systems

2. Aerojet Rocketdyne

3. Airbus S.A.S.

4. ArianeGroup GmbH

5. BLUE ORIGIN

6. IHI AEROSPACE Co., Ltd.

7. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8. Northrop Grumman Corporation

9. Safran

10. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)