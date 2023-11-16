Airport IoT Market 2030 Growth Strategies, Industry Landscape Overview

Airlines are successfully realigning their business models, and aircraft manufacturers are introducing new fleets that can carry more passengers for less money. As a result, innovative airport operational technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), a computing concept in which physical objects are linked to the Internet, are needed. The Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to transform the aerospace industry by providing a more seamless travel experience and increasing operational performance. IoT has the ability to automate processes that are difficult to manage individually, reducing the strain on airport facilities and personnel. Several airport facilities, such as digital marketing and signage, live information exchange, remote sensors for tracking runway or environmental conditions, and IP cameras, are linked to optimise and manage airport operations. Throughout the airport, digital IoT beacons are strategically located to make navigation more manageable and less challenging.

