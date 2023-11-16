Highlights key lucrative areas in the Defence Logistics Information Systems Market

Logistics information systems are a system of records and reports used to aggregate, analyze, validate, and display data from all logistics systems to make logistics decisions and manage the supply chain. The defense logistics information system provides standardized logistics processes across the defense supply chain. The growing demand for operational efficiency is one of the major factor supporting the growth of defense logistics information system market. The growing focus towards operational efficiency, growing adoption of digital technology, and increasing focus towards saving time and money are the major factors supporting the defense logistics information systems market’s growth. However, cybersecurity concerns and lack of IT infrastructure might hinder the development of the defense logistics information systems market. The growing popularity of cloud-based solutions is creating business opportunities for the companies operating in the market to achieve a strong market position.

Top Listed Players in this Report are:

1. AURA, s.r.o.

2. CGI Inc

3. Engage Technical Solutions Ltd

4. FUJITSU

5. Indra Sistemas, S.A

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. SAP

8. Sopra Steria

9. Tapestry Solutions

10. TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited