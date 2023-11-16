Amplifier and Comparator Market Focusing on Current Trends Leading with Top Key Players 2030

The “Amplifier and Comparator Market” is expected to grow from US$ 12.41 billion in 2023 to US$ 19.03 billion; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The electronic mode of transportation is perceived to benefit the environment and reduce fuel consumption. Many governments across the world have embraced the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI), a multi-government policy forum coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA) to accelerate the introduction and adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. According to the IEA, 16 countries are the current participants of this program: Canada, Chile, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, the UK, and the US. An electric battery is a core component of the electric mode of transportation.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Analog Devices Inc

Broadcom Inc

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Skyworks Solutions Inc

Texas Instruments Inc

In these batteries, the output of the comparator is used to alert a microcontroller regarding their discharged or low power status. Also, the amplifier is used in EV battery management, and the isolated amplifier offset determines the initial precision of the current sense. Thus, the large-scale application of amplifiers in batteries required for electronic transportation would bolster the consumption of amplifiers and comparators in the future, and fuels amplifier and comparator market size.

Amplifier and Comparator Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Amplifier

Comparator

By Application:

Industrial Sector

Communications Sector

Computing Devices

Consumer Electronics Devices

Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Amplifier and Comparator Market

The automotive industry in North America has a potential influence on the region?s economy. The operations of the automotive industry were temporarily stopped, which hampered the business dynamics in the first half of 2020. According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), North America experienced a decline in auto exports in 2020 compared to 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted exports of parts and interrupted large-scale manufacturing across the region. Furthermore, assembly plants in the US were also shut down. According to a study by Wipro, the global sales of passenger cars fell to 60.5 million units in 2020, from 79.6 million units in 2017. The decline in the production of passenger cars has impacted the manufacturing and supply of automotive electronics. Disruption in the supply chain due to travel restrictions was limiting supply and production activities, including the amplifiers and comparators, during the pandemic, impacting amplifier and comparator market growth. However, since 2021, the automotive industry started recovering rapidly. Factories and many manufacturing plants are nearly back to production levels after the temporary shutdown during the pandemic. The restart of the manufacturing units of the automotive sector contributed to the demand for amplifiers and comparators in the automotives. This factor has contributed to the recovery of the amplifier and comparator market.

