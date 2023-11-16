Male Condoms Market Trends Growth Future Demand Analysis and Forecast by 2028

The “Male Condoms Market” was valued at US$ 8,801.84 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 13,974.63 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028.

Growing government efforts to encourage the use of condoms and rising cases of sexually transmitted infections are among the factors contributing to the growing fundus camera market size. However, side effects of materials used in male condoms hinders the male condoms market growth.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of This Report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073843

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Okamoto Industries Inc

Karex Bhd

Church & Dwight Co Inc

Mankind Pharma Ltd

Cupid Ltd

Unique International SAS

Fuji Latex Co Ltd

Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Pcl.

Condoms are the only way to protect against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) including HIV and herpes. Condoms act as a barrier technique of birth control, preventing sperm from reaching eggs. Condoms are made of extremely thin latex (rubber), polyurethane, or polyisoprene and are intended to prevent pregnancy by preventing sperm from contacting an egg. When used correctly during vaginal, anal, and oral sex, they can help protect against STIs. They are available at most drugstores, vending machines in public restrooms, online pharmacies, and at some health care clinics.

Buy this research report @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073843

Male Condoms Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Latex

Non-Latex

By Product Type:

Flavored Condom

Studded

Warming

Pleasured

By Distribution Channel:

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Online Pharmacies

In recent years, male condoms have attained a major product revolution. Recent advancements in male condoms will help the market players to pave the way for better and more effective products offered to customers. Some of them are as follows:

– In March 2023, Swiss company Brandmover launched new sustainable Feelgood Condoms. The condoms are vegan and produced with green electricity. The electricity used to produce Feelgood Condoms comes 100% from energy sources that meet the internationally recognized standards of EKOenergy. This is generated in a CO2-neutral manner, and there is no interference with existing ecosystems or a general impairment of fauna and flora. Feelgood condoms and lube are certified by the Vegan Society and created from certified natural rubber “obtained in an ecologically and socially sustainable manner.”

– In February 2023, SEX BRAND launched its first product SECONDSKIN Condom, a condom that is 34% thinner than the average option and made of regenerative rubber. The lubricated condoms can mimic that “raw sex,” real skin feel.

– In May 2022, Canada-based Jems launched vegan condoms. The company aims to remove the use of animal products and gluten and myths and misinformation related to sex from the sexual wellness sector. The ultimate aim is to give everybody access to safer sex.

– In October 2021, A Malaysian gynecologist introduced the world’s first unisex condom that can be used by females or males and is made from a medical-grade material usually used as a dressing for injuries and wounds. It is basically a regular condom with an adhesive covering. The Wondaleaf Unisex Condom will empower people to take better control of their sexual health regardless of their sex or sexual orientation.

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@premiummarketinsights.com