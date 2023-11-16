Tactile Printing Market Overview by Top Players Segments Demand and Forecast till 2028

The “Tactile Printing Market” was valued at US$ 1,353.27 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,257.92 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The players operating in the tactile printing market are experiencing significant demand for their products. However, for commercial and industrial grade tactile printing machines, cost is considered as a restraining factor for market growth. An industrial-scale UV inkjet printer can add 40% to 300% in capital expenses, while operating costs are high-especially for UV-based ink systems. Tactile printers may cost thousands of dollars per unit, depending on the scale of production. Moreover, they require regular maintenance for optimum performance that also involves the recurring costs for the users. Thus, the cost factor significantly hinders the tactile printing market growth, especially for personal usage.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Altix

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Rink Printing Company

Sturdy Print & Design Ltd

American Thermoform

Canon Inc

Index Braille

Kanematsu USA

ViewPlus Technologies Inc

Roland DG Corporation

In terms of geography, the tactile market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The tactile printing market is segmented on the bases of application and end-user. Based on application, the market is segmented into packaging & labels, tactile graphics, and secure documentation. The packaging & labels segment led the overall market in 2020. Based on end-user, the tactile printing market is segmented into Braille users, industrial, and government & defense. The Braille users segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021-2028.

Tactile Printing Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Packaging and Labels

Tactile Graphics

Secure Documentation

By End-User:

Braille Users

Industrial

Government and Defense

The overall tactile printing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the tactile printing market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for market based on all the segmentation considered with respect to five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of the process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the tactile printing market.

