Probe card Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Outlook to 2028

The “Probe Card Market” is projected to grow from US$ 2,176.67 million in 2021 to US$ 3,436.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The overall market has been segmented into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC led the market with a revenue share of more than 60% in 2020, and it is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are among the major contributors to the probe card market growth in APAC. The electronics industries in China and Japan represent huge potential for the manufacturing and sale of probe card devices. Similarly, many APAC countries are known for the mass production of electronic components required for consumer electronics, automotive devices, telecommunication devices, and other industrial machinery. The growing number of electronics manufacturing companies in India and China owing to the availability of skilled human resources is contributing to the probe card market growth in the region.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

FEINMETALL GmbH

FormFactor, Inc.

Fujitsu

GGB Industries

Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

Korea Instrument Co., Ltd.

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.

North America is emerging as a promising market due to the presence of major semiconductor market players. The region is characterized by the huge penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other consumer durable electronic gadgets that are compatible with advanced networking technologies such as 5G and 4G. In North America, the US is the most developed country, which is also an early adopter of technologies. This factor encourages the growth of electronics industry in the country, which indicates huge potential for the essential testing product and service providers.

The probe card market in Europe is expected to grow at a notable pace in the coming years; this is mainly due to the robust presence of semiconductor industries and rollout of government policies for attracting significant FDIs. However, the probe card market experienced decline in growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the discontinuation of lockdown across various countries in Europe, the electronics businesses, as well as industries related to them, have started witnessing healthy growth rate since early 2021. Europe is focusing on the microelectronics industry as a new opportunity for the growth of the semiconductor market.

Probe card Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Advanced Probe Card

Standard Probe Card

By Technology:

MEMS

Cantilever

Vertical

By Application:

Foundry and Logic

DRAM

Flash

Other Applications

The overall probe card market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the probe card market with respect to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers-along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders-specializing in the probe card market.

