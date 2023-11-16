Microminiature Circular Connectors Market Future Scenario, Key Insights, Top Companies 2027

The “Microminiature Circular Connectors Market” was valued at US$ 1,809.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,476.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth in the medical device industry is propelling the demand for microminiature circular connectors around the world. The rising demand for miniaturized connectors is also one of the major factors driving the microminiature circular connectors market worldwide. However, the inefficiency with regard to the use of panel space by these connectors is one of the prime factors restraining the growth of market. Despite these limitations, emerging economies offers ample new sales avenues to the microminiature circular connectors market players for future growth.

The government organizations in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil have undertaken many developments to improve the network infrastructure. Such initiatives increase the demand for high-speed data transmission cables connectors. The Chinese government actively promotes the 5G development plans and is willing to launch the technology by 2020. This involves developing upgraded communication infrastructure, which would increase the need to install better cable connectors and other equipment.

The microminiature circular connectors market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. The market based on type is segmented into metal shell and plastic shell. The metal shell segment is expected to hold a prime share of the microminiature circular connectors market during the forecast period. The microminiature circular connectors market, based on application, is segmented into military and defense, aerospace and UAV, industrial application, medical, and others. The industrial application segment led the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific held the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Microminiature Circular Connectors market

The Asia-Pacific region constitutes the world’s two most populated countries as well as manufacturing hubs across India and China. The China region virtually imposed strict lockdown and social isolation which virtually halted the manufacturing as well as production of numerous equipment and machinery for several weeks resulting in shrinking its country economy. Furthermore, the country also isolated its import as well as export of critical raw materials and industrial equipment for numerous industry vertical impacting the supply chain of various end-user industries. Similarly, India also imposed a nationwide lockdown to mitigate the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country. As a result, the subsequent lockdown and disruption of numerous industrial equipment and machineries across China and India respectively has contributed significantly in negatively impacting the market growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

