Robotic surgery is a type of surgical procedure that is done using robotic systems.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010948

The List of Companies

1. Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.)

2. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

3. KUKA AG

4. Mazor Robotics

5. Medtronic plc

6. Renishaw plc

7. Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.)

8. Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.)

9. THINK Surgical Inc.,

10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.