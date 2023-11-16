Digital Pathology Market worth US$ 1,892.40 Million by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

According to our new research study on “Digital Pathology Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Type, Application, and End User,” the digital pathology market is expected to grow from US$ 952.62 million in 2022 to US$ 1,892.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the trends and drivers prevailing in the market. The rising adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics. However, the high costs involvd in digital pathology systems hamper the growth of the digital pathology market.

Get PDF Sample Report + All Related Table and Graphs @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000855/

Digital Pathology Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments: Several players in the digital pathology market—including Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Nikon Corporation; Perkin Elmer, Inc.; Indica Labs; 3DHISTECH Ltd.; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Visiopharm A/S; Glencoe Software, Inc.; and Danaher Corporation are engaged in addressing the growing demands for digital pathology solutions.

Based on product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanner, software, storage, and communication system. The scanner segment is further bifurcated into integrated and standalone. The scanner segment is likely to held the largest market share in 2022. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on type, the digital pathology market is bifurcated into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment held a larger market share in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnostics, teleconsultation, and training & education.

The drug discovery segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the digital pathology market is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, hospitals, and academics. The pharma & biotech companies segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the digital pathology market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South & Central America).

Directly Purchase a Copy of this Research Study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000855/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876