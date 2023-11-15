Complete Guide to Mental Health

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices.1 Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Mental and physical health are equally important components of overall health. For example, depression increases the risk for many types of physical health problems, particularly long-lasting conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Similarly, the presence of chronic conditions can increase the risk for mental illness.

Download Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008013/

The List of Companies :

1. Allergan

2. AstraZeneca

3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

4. Wyeth LLC

5. Biogen

6. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

7. Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

8. Eli Lilly and Company