North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

North America Diabetes Care Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 15,300.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,936.5 Mn in 2018 with a CAGRof 6.3% from 2019-2027 and. Diabetes among the geriatric population is a growing public health burden. It is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the aging population and leads to various chronic complications. Moreover, this population is growing exponentially. As per a UN report (2019), in 2019, there were 200.4 million people aged 65 and older in North America. Moreover, according to a report by the UN (2019), the regional geriatric population is expected to double over the next three decades. The geriatric population is more likely to have diabetes than the younger population, and its effect on the quality of life is particularly more in the former population. With a rise in the geriatric population, the prevalence of diabetes has increased. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for diabetes care devices, which is driving the market.

The report covers an in depth analysis of the key market players within the market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Dexcom, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Novo Nordisk A/S

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corporation

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

The North America diabetes care devices market is segmented based on type, end user, and country. Based on type, the North America diabetes care devices market is bifurcated into glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices.

The glucose monitoring devices segment would dominate the market in 2019. The glucose monitoring devices segment is further categorized into testing strips, glucometer, lancets, and others. Similarly, the insulin delivery devices segment is segmented into insulin pens, insulin syringes, insulin pumps, and others. In terms of end user, the North America diabetes care devices market is bifurcated into homecare and hospitals & clinics. The homecare segment would dominate the market in 2019. Based on country, the North America diabetes care devices market has been categorized into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US would dominate the market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Diabetes Care Devices Market

North America Diabetes Care Devices Market report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the North America Diabetes Care Devices industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption space of North America Diabetes Care Devices . The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to check the most influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

Some of the key queries answered in this report:

-What can we estimate about the anticipated growth rates and also the North America Diabetes Care Devices industry size by 2027?

-What will happen in the coming existing and emerging markets?

-Which are the five top players within thee North America Diabetes Care Devices market?

-How can the North America Diabetes Care Devices market change in the upcoming years?

-Which product and application will take a share of the North America Diabetes Care Devices market?

-What will be the North America Diabetes Care Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 15,300.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,936.5 Mn in 2018 with a CAGRof 6.3% from 2019-2027 and. and size of the North America Diabetes Care Devices market throughout the forecast period?

-What are the market opportunities and challenges two-faced by the key vendors?

-Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

-What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

-What would be the upcoming North America Diabetes Care Devices market behaviour forecast with trends, challenges, and drivers for development?

-What business opportunities and dangers are faced by vendors in the market?

-Which would be North America Diabetes Care Devices industry opportunities and challenges faced by most vendors in the market?

-What will be the outcomes of this market SWOT five forces analysis?

