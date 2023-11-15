North America Deck Design Software Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027

North America Deck Design Software Market was valued at US$ 74.98 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 190.58 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Established economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, form North America. The advances in technology across North America have resulted in a highly competitive market for all sectors. Several technological advances from economically powerful countries are also drawn to North America. Companies in the area are continually developing their overall business processes in order to better satisfy consumer expectations for high-quality goods and services. At present, in North America (the US and Canada), the penetration of deck design software, especially in the construction of residential and commercial spaces, is high. Rising investments in technologies by the government bodies and real estate developers to ensure efficient layout and design across all infrastructures in the region are fuelling the growth of the deck design software market. Rise in investments by North American countries, such as the US and Canada, to improve and innovate both residential and commercial or industrial infrastructure is influencing the adoption of solutions across the real estate industry of the region. For instance, in 2018, the private construction spending across the US accounted for US$ 992 billion.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Deck Design Software Market 2019 – 2027 Report Are:

AZEK Building Products (TimberTech)



Chief Architect, Inc



Delta Software International LLC (CAD Pro)



Fiberon



Idea Spectrum, Inc



Luxwood Software Tools



MiTek Inc.



Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.



SmartDraw, LLC



Trex Company, Inc.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America Deck Design Software Market – By Cable Type

Single Core

Twin Core

North America Deck Design Software Market – By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

North America Deck Design Software Market – By End-User

Individual

Designers

North America Deck Design Software Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

