North America Clinical Trials Supplies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, By Application, And Segment Till Forecast 2027

North America Clinical Trials Supplies Market was valued at US$ 758.95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,364.10 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Clinical trial supplies management is necessary for evading overproduction, oversupply, and inventory expiration. With the increasing costs of drug discovery, clinical trial supplies are obtaining more importance. Research and development (R&D) is a significant and essential part of the business of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals companies. R&D spending by biopharmaceuticals companies has increased over the years. According to a report of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the R&D expenditure of these companies has increased from US$ 59.6 billion in 2015 to US$ 79.6 billion in 2018. Drug development and discovery is a time-consuming and expensive process. The process stages range from early detection or design to development and regulatory approval, and the entire process can take more than 10–15 years. Throughout the drug development phase, various testing services are required to check the quality and efficacy of the drug substance. Several manufacturers are investing in clinical supplies in the pharmaceutical industry. Therefore, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies are dependent on the supplies for the services to the clinical trials, which is expected to drive the market. Also, advanced health care infrastructure and presence of multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that carry out clinical trials in North America will bolster the market growth.

The List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in North America Clinical Trials Supplies Market Report are –

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

UDG Healthcare plc

Catalent Inc.

pci Pharma Services

Almac Group

PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Biocair

Owens & Minor Inc

Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd

CLINICAL SUPPLIES MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, INC.

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall North America Clinical Trials Supplies Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2027.

By Product & Service

Manufacturing

Packaging & Labelling

Logistics & Distribution

By Stage

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Bioequivalence Studies

By Drug Type

Small-molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

To analyze North America Clinical Trials Supplies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

