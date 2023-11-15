Satellite Communication System – An Updated Guide

The advancement in technology has facilitated in superior communication capabilities through utilization of satellite technologies. Further, the communication through satellite enabled technologies facilitate establishing communication especially in remote locations without significant network infrastructure. Subsequently, the satellite communication has gained significant traction among law enforcement, military, aerospace and other industry verticals.

How Satellite Communications Work?

The communication satellites are similar to the space mirrors that help us bounce signals such as radio, internet data, and television from one side of the earth to another. Three stages are involved, which explain the working of satellite communications. These are:

Uplink

Transponders

Downlink

Let’s consider an example of signals from a television. In the first stage, the signal from the television broadcast on the other side of the earth is first beamed up to the satellite from the ground station on the earth. This process is known as uplink.

The second stage involves transponders such as radio receivers, amplifiers, and transmitters. These transponders boost the incoming signal and change its frequency so that the outgoing signals are not altered. Depending on the incoming signal sources, the transponders vary.

The final stage involves a downlink in which the data is sent to the other end of the receiver on the earth. It is important to understand that usually, there is one uplink and multiple downlinks.