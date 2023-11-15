Digital MRO Market to 2030 – Historical Data Coverage & Growth Projections

The aerospace industry is continually witnessing significant progress in the development of advanced technologies. The aircraft manufacturers, engine manufacturers, MRO service providers, and various airlines are persistently seeking robust technologies to smoothen their manufacturing and maintenance operations. The digital MRO market is experiencing substantial demand in the developed countries owing to the monetary balance, skilled workforce, and adaptation capability. A similar trend is anticipated to be witnessed among the end users in developing countries, which is expected to boost the growth rate of digital MRO market.

The Top List of Companies

1. Ansys Inc.

2. The Boeing Company

3. Capgemini SE

4. General Electric Company

5. Hexaware Technologies

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. IFS

8. Lufthansa Technik AG

9. Ramco System Limited

10. SAP SE