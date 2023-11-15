Biofilms Treatment Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities to 2027

According to our latest study on “Biofilms Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Wound Type, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 1,590.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,825.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global biofilms treatment market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.

The global biofilms treatment market, based on wound type, is segmented into traumatic and surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other wounds. In 2019, the traumatic and surgical wounds segment accounted for the highest share of the market. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical injuries, and rising awareness of benefits provided by wound care products.

Biofilms Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments: The growth of the biofilms treatment market is driven by the increasing incidence of surgical, chronic, traumatic, and burn injuries. However, the high cost of treating wounds restrains the growth of the market. Mimedx Group Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Mölnlycke Healthcare AB, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Paul Hartmann AG, Medline Industries Inc, and Smith and Nephew Plc. are among the companies operating in the

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biofilms Treatment Market

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico are among the most affected countries in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~81,159,096 confirmed cases and 1,791,246 total deaths across the world. The pandemic is adversely affecting various industries across the world due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

The report segments global biofilms treatment market as follows:

By Product

Gauzes and Dressings

Debridement Equipment

Grafts and Matrices

Other Product

By Wound Type

Traumatic and Surgical Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Other Wounds

By End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

