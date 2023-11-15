Biopharmaceutical Processing Market Growth and Demand Analysis By Global Top Key Players Like and Others 2023-2030

Adult Manual Resuscitator Market business research report assesses the current as well as upcoming performance of the market, also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. The market statistics within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Adult manual resuscitators also known as BVM (Bag Valve Masks), is used as artificial respiration that uses a breathing bag (manual resuscitator) to assist patients with breathing. It is usually used when the lungs are not functioning properly. The market for manual resuscitator is anticipated to witness a staggering growth due to growing incidences of cardiac arrests. As per the WHO, the number of people suffering from cardiac ailments is expected to reach 23.6 Mn by the year 2030. Several measures are being taken with regards to safe administration of manual resuscitator. For example, the AHA (American Heart Association), has established the NRCPR (National Registry of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), which acts as multi-site data collection source.

Competitive Landscape: Adult Manual Resuscitator Market:

Weinmann Emergency

Laerdal Medical

HUM Systems for Life

CareFusion.

GE Healthcare

Medline Industries

Philips Healthcare

Hopkins Medical Product

Drager Medical AG and Co.

ResMed, Inc.

Adult Manual Resuscitator market is driving due to factors such as the increasing incidences of cardiac arrest, increasing awareness initiatives and simulation websites, and the need for pediatric care. However, factors such as, Presence of strict regulatory framework for the development and commercialization of resuscitators and Concerns regarding the complications associated with operations of the device due to its manual nature which can lead to lung injuries are expected to hamper the market growth.

The Adult Manual Resuscitator market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, material, technology, patient type, applications, and end use. Based on type, the market is segmented as Self-inflating Resuscitator, Flow-inflating Resuscitator, and T piece. Based on modality, market is segmented as disposable, and reusable. Based on material market can be segmented into silicon, PVC, rubber. Based on Technology, market is segmented as Pop-off valve, PEEP Valve, Others. Based on Patient Type market can be segmented into Adult, Pediatric. Based on Applications, market is segmented as Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Cardiopulmonary arrest, Anesthesia, Asthma. Based on End Use, market is segmented as Hospital, ASC, Specialized diagnostic centers, specialized clinics.

Chapter Details of Adult Manual Resuscitator Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Adult Manual Resuscitator Market Landscape

Part 04: Adult Manual Resuscitator Market Sizing

Part 05: Adult Manual Resuscitator Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

