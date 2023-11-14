Complete Guide to Invisible Orthodontics

Invisible orthodontics, also known as Invisalign or removable appliance, corresponds to an invisible appliance that is made from a virtual model of the patient’s teeth.

Said treatment is made up of transparent plastic splints that adjust to measure. Its use is so simple that the patient himself is able to place and remove it daily.

Download Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008214/

The List of Companies

1. DENTSPLY SIRONA

2. INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG

3. ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC

4. HENRY SCHEIN, INC.

5. TP ORTHODONTICS, INC.

6. DANAHER (ORMCO)

7. 3M

8. GENIOVA TECHNOLOGIES, S.L.

9. DYNAFLEX

10. BERNHARD FOERSTER GMBH