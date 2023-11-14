Forklift Battery Market Trends Growth Future Demand Analysis and Forecast by 2028

The global “Forklift Battery Market” is expected to grow from US$ 4,816.54 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7,759.94 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Technological innovations in forklift trucks such as quick battery charging may reduce the downtime of forklift trucks and can improve the overall operational efficiency at material handling and warehouses. Fast charging technology enables material handling centers to charge the battery at its desired level in short time so that forklift trucks can be reused immediately. Whereas the conventional battery charging requires 8 hours of run-time and additional 8 hours to cool before reuse. To avoid downtime, additional batteries must be purchased for each shift. Therefore, fast charging technology can help warehouses and material handling centers to save the spending on additional batteries and increase work efficiency by reducing downtime. Thus, the fast-charging feature is expected to propel the growth of the forklift battery market in the coming years.

The forklift battery market is segmented on the bases of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into lithium ion, lead-acid, and others. The lead-acid segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. In terms of application, the forklift battery market is segmented into warehouses, construction, manufacturing, retail and wholesale stores and other applications. In 2020, the manufacturing segment accounted for the substantial share of the market. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the significant share in the global market.

Favorable government policies to boost innovation and reinforce infrastructure capabilities, North America have the highest acceptance and development rate of emerging technologies. Any impact on industries is therefore projected to have a negative influence on the region’s economic development. Currently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the US is the world’s worst affected country, thus affecting the sudden stands still across all the industries present in the region.

Forklift Battery Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

By Application:

Warehouses

Construction

Manufacturing

Retail and Wholesale Stores

The overall forklift battery market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the forklift battery market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the forklift battery market.

