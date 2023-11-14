Electric Insulator Market Key Manufacturers Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2028

The global “Electric Insulator Market” is expected to grow from US$ 10,324.5 million in 2021 to US$ 15,309.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2028.

Electric insulators play a key role in ensuring safety and stability in power transmission and distribution applications by protecting various components such as transmission lines, steel towers, and substation equipment from unwanted flow of current. Electric insulators are widely used to provide mechanical support and electrical protection to various equipment and systems that are deployed in transmission & distribution centers and substations worldwide. The companies operating in this market are focusing on providing high quality electric insulators by using advanced technologies and superior materials to meet growing demands of end users.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Group

Aditya Birla Insulators

General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

MacLean-Fogg Company

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

PFISTERER Holding AG

SEVES Group

Siemens AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Pin insulator, suspension insulator, strain insulator, post insulator, and shackle insulator are some of the major types of electric insulators that are being used in transmission, distribution, substation, and railways applications globally. These insulators are being used for low, medium and high voltage applications in utilities and industrial applications. The high level of industrial growth in developing regions, rising investments in power & transportation infrastructure by governments worldwide, and upgradation of old grid infrastructure in developed countries are some of the key factors that are driving the demand of various types of electric insulators worldwide.

Electric Insulator Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Shackle Insulator

Pin Insulator

Suspension Insulator

Other Product Types

By Material Type:

Ceramic

Glass

Composite

By Application:

Transformer

Busbar

Cable

Switchgear

Surge Protection Device

Other Applications

By End User:

Utilities

Industries

Other End Users

The global electric insulator market is segmented on product type, material type, application, end user, and geographic regions. Based on product type, the electric insulator market is segmented into shackle insulator, pin insulator, suspension insulator, and others. The pin insulator segment held the largest market share in 2020. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into ceramic, glass, and composite. The composite segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing material type during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Transformer, busbar, cable, switchgear, and surge protection device among others are the key application areas of global electric insulator market. In 2020, transformer application held the largest market share followed by cables. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into utilities, industries, and others. The utilities segments are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Geographically, the global electric insulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2020, the market was dominated by APAC region with more than ~34.5% revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.

