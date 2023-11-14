Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario and Outlook to 2028

The global “Data Center Infrastructure Management Market” is expected to grow from US$ 1,881.60 million in 2021 to US$ 5,781.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.4% from 2021 to 2028.

With the growing usage of the Internet of Things (IoT), Cisco estimates that 50 billion devices will be linked by 2020, resulting in huge amounts of data production. It also predicted that data center IP traffic would increase to 20.6 Zettabytes per year by the end of 2021, up from 6.8 ZB in 2016. Cloud provides a solution by supplying dependable services to its users through the use of data centers based on virtualization technology. A single system can operate as numerous virtual machines and independently handle requests from different users. Customers can use cloud-based on-demand services from anywhere in the world. Thus, the increase in data center IP traffic will boost the demand for data center infrastructure management.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Schneider Electric SE

Nlyte Software Limited

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Device42, Inc.

UnityOneCloud

Panduit

Cormant, Inc.

Ansys, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Data Center Type:

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Application:

Asset Management

Cooling Management

Network Management

Security Management

Power Management

By End-User:

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – By Component

1.3.2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – By Data Center Type

1.3.3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – By End-Userr

1.3.5 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market- By Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

Data Center Infrastructure Management -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Data Center IP traffic

5.1.2 Increasing end-to-end visibility

5.1.3 Growth of Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Complex Deployment Processes and Uncertainty About Returns on Investments

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Organizational Preference for Cloud-Based Installations to Overcome On-Premises Constraints

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Digitization Across Various Industries

5.4.2 Dependence of private sector on DCIM is likely to increase in future

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

