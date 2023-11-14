3D Printed Drugs Market worth US$ 57.03 Million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “3D Printed Drugs Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Dosage Forms and Technology,” the global 3D printed drugs market is expected to reach US$ 57.03 Mn in 2027 from US$ 28.52 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the 3D printed drug ecosystem, and the driving factors and restraining factors pertaining to the market.

3D printed drugs are medications, which are designed by 3D printing technique to customize for the individuals in a safer and effective way. These drugs have unitary porous structures that readily disperse in the mouth, because of which these high-dose medicines need not to be swallowed intact. The main idea behind 3D printing drugs is to design and develop medicines that are suited to an individual’s needs.The global 3D printed drugs market is driven by factors such asincreasing adoption of personalized drugs.

3D Printed Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments: 3D printed drugs market are Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC, FabRx Ltd, Cycle Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Astrazeneca, Tvasta, and Merck KGGA, among others.

The global 3D printed drugs market, based on the dosage forms, is segmented into tablets, capsules, multi drug implant, nanoparticles, solutions, and other dosage forms. The tablet segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the 3D printed drugs market is ascribed to the growing emphasis on personalized medicines and extensive R&D activities.

