Earth Observation Satellite Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

Earth observation satellite is designed for applications such as monitoring and predicting climatic patterns, estimating crop yields, assessing damage during natural disasters, availability of water sources, and surface geology mapping. It works at a high altitude using remote-sensing techniques to collect data on the earth system’s chemical, physical, and biological aspects. This method also helps to manage the earth’s natural resources in a resourceful manner. The earth observation satellite offers value-added solutions to multiple businesses is driving the growth of the earth observation satellite market. However, the high initial investment cost may restrain the growth of the earth observation satellite market. Furthermore, the enhancement of equipment for geographical information is anticipated to create market opportunities for the earth observation satellite market during the forecast period.

The Top List of Companies

1.Airbus S.A.S.

2.Boeing Company

3.JSC Academician M.F. Reshetnev

4.Lockheed Martin Corporation

5.MDA Corporation

6.Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

7.OHB System AG

8.Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

9.Space Systems/Loral (SSL)

10.Thales Group