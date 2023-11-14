LEO Satellite Market to 2030 – Strategic Developments & Key Insights

LEO satellite is a piece of electronic equipment, which circles around the earth at lower altitudes than geosynchronous satellites. They are widely used for military reconnaissance, communications, spying, and other imaging applications. Substantial developments in communication & navigation applications such as flexible payloads, Radio Frequency (RF) systems, and innovative regenerative payloads are contributing to the growth of the market. The technological advancements in the aerospace and defense sector are driving the growth of the LEO satellite market. However, the high cost may restrain the growth of the LEO satellite market. Furthermore, the increase in government investment is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The Top List of Companies

1. Castor Networks

2. Globalstar

3. Laserfleet

4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

5. NovelSat

6. ONEWEB.WORLD

7. ORBCOMM

8. SPACEX

9. Telesat

10. Thales Alenia Space