Sports Sunglasses Market Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges

The scope of our recent study on the “Sports Sunglasses Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Category, and Distribution Channel” includes factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. It also entails the identification of significant market players and their key developments.

The sports sunglasses market size is projected to grow from US$ 5,597.08 million in 2022 to US$ 8,115.06 million by 2030; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Sports sunglasses are protective eyewear used for improving visibility and comfort while playing outdoor sports. They minimize exposure to harsh sunlight to prevent any damage to the eyes. The lenses are manufactured using plastic or glass materials. They are coated with ultraviolet (UV) ray blockers and impact-resistant films that reduce glare and improve contrast to provide improved visibility in the field. Sports sunglasses are generally used while performing sports activities such as cycling, swimming, mountain biking, cycling, baseball, cricket, and other outdoor activities. These factors drive the sports sunglasses market.

The sports sunglasses market is segmented on the basis of type, category, distribution channel, and geography. Based on distribution channel type, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held significant market share in 2022. Customers explicitly looking for high-quality sports eyewear prefer these stores as they offer a curated selection, often from well-known brands. The staff in these stores are knowledgeable about the products, providing personalized recommendations based on customers’ needs. Moreover, specialty stores often host events or collaborations with athletes, creating a unique shopping experience that is appreciated by enthusiasts. These factors are expected to drive the segment’s growth.

The sports sunglasses market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. North America is expected to register significant market share in 2022. The growing awareness of the harmful effects of UV rays on eyes further propels the demand for sports sunglasses, especially those with UV protection and polarization features. There is a growing trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly products. Sports sunglasses made from recycled materials or using eco-conscious procedures are gaining popularity among environmentally conscious consumers in the region. These factors are expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sports Sunglasses Market

The global economy was severely disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak resulted in a temporary disruption in the operations of industrial bases, which led compelled them to temporarily discontinue their expansion plans. In addition, sunglasses production was minimal due to the labor shortage, which caused disruptions in raw material and product supply chains. These factors hampered the market growth during the pandemic. However, In 2021, the economies of various countries showed signs of recovery as governments announced relaxations in the previously imposed restrictions, which subsequently boosted the global marketplace. Several governments permitted manufacturers to operate at full capacities, which helped them overcome demand and supply gaps, and other repercussions. Moreover, vast percentages of people from many countries were fully vaccinated by 2021. As a result of overall progress in the global marketplace, sports sunglasses manufacturers focused on scaling up their production to revive their businesses.

Sports Sunglasses Market Breakdown – by Region

The report includes the segmentation of the global sports sunglasses market as follows:

Based on type, the sports sunglasses market is segmented into polarized and non-polarized. In terms of category, the market is segmented into men, women, unisex, and kids. Based on distribution channel, the sports sunglasses market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In terms of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The sports sunglasses market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market in Europe is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The sports sunglasses market in Asia Pacific is subsegmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the MEA is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The sports sunglasses market in South & Central America market is categorized into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.

