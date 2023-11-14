Hearing Aids Market is Slated to Witness Tremendous Revenue Growth of US$ 37,689.20 million by 2030 – The Insight Partners

According to our new research study on “Hearing Aids Market Forecast To 2030 – Global Analysis – by Type, Product Type, Technology, Type of Hearing Loss, Patient Type, and Distribution Channel,” the hearing aids market size was valued at US$ 25,352.23 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 37,689.20 million by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors driving the hearing aids market growth include the increasing incidence of hearing loss and the surge in strategic initiatives by the market players.

Competitive Landscape: Hearing Aids Market: Starkey Laboratories Inc., Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Earlens Corp, GN Store Nord AS, Cochlear Ltd, Amplifon Hearing Health Care Corp, WS Audiology AS, Sonova Holding AG, and Sonic Innovations Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the hearing aids market.

Over the last ten years, hearing aids have been transformed entirely. These once-basic hearing aids have become multifunctional medical instruments and are projected to evolve further. These latest devices in the market are moving from a basic to a complex digital assistant. They are capable of carrying out tasks beyond only correcting hearing and offering services far beyond their reach. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in hearing devices is becoming a popular trend in the market. The advent of AI is leading to the development of in-built smart services for patients, such as adaptive sound and active noise cancellation. New technology, such as machine learning, multimodal signal processing, and mobile health technology, is expected to improve speech enhancement, individual fitting, and communication training, thus offering better support for all hearing-impaired patients, including older patients with disabilities or declining cognitive skills.

Based on distribution channel, the hearing aids market is categorized into pharmacies, retail stores, and online. The pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Pharmacies are an essential part of the healthcare system and a key distribution center of healthcare prescription products over a long period. The pharmacies provide hearing aids based on the prescription given by an audiologist or healthcare provider, along with convenience and accessibility for individuals. Pharmacies have a wide range of hearing aids and brands, which allows individuals to compare and choose the best option based on their requirements.

The retail stores segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. Retail stores include any independent pharmacy, chain pharmacy, supermarket pharmacy, or mass merchandiser pharmacy licensed by the State and distribute drugs and healthcare products to the public at retail pricing. Today, retail pharmacy clients are exploring how advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and other technologies (such as central fill, workload balancing via tele-pharmacy, and automation to improve dispensing and quality assurance) could be used to free up pharmacists’ time so they can concentrate on customer experience. For instance, Best Buy offers 20 different hearing aids in nearly 300 stores in the US, with a price range between US$ 200 and US$ 3,000.

Based on type, the hearing aids market is segmented into prescription hearing aids and OTC hearing aids. In terms of product type, the hearing aids market is bifurcated into hearing aid devices and hearing implants. The hearing aids market, by technology, is categorized into conventional hearing aids and digital hearing aids. Based on the type of hearing loss, the market is bifurcated into sensorineural hearing loss and conductive hearing loss. In terms of patient type, the market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. The hearing aids market, based on distribution channels, is segmented into pharmacies, retail stores, and online.

Chapter Details of Hearing Aids Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Hearing Aids Market Landscape

Part 04: Hearing Aids Market Sizing

Part 05: Hearing Aids Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

