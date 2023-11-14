Educational Furniture Market Latest Advancements and Business Opportunities 2030

According to our new research study on “Educational Furniture Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material, Product Type, End Use, and Geography,” the educational furniture market size is projected to grow from US$ 7,783.45 million in 2022 to US$ 11,611.64 million by 2030; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

In 2022, North America dominated the global educational furniture market. Furniture manufacturers in North America continuously focus on improving their overall business operations to meet distinct customer demands. Most domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in North America. The US marks the presence of major educational furniture manufacturers, namely Fleetwood Furniture, Herman Miller Inc, and Steelcase Inc. Increase in the number of schools, an inclination toward modern and ergonomic furniture, and the presence of educational furniture manufacturers are expected to boost the educational furniture market in North America during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028349/

Growing Demand for Modern and Flexible Learning Spaces

Educational furniture, including bookshelves, lockers, cupboards, desks, chairs, and storage cabinets, is manufactured using various materials such as wood, plastic, and metal. Several schools and educational institutes across the globe are increasingly adopting wood-based, plastic-based, and metal-based furniture. Also, the education sector of rural and urban areas is focusing on the development and renovation of school infrastructure. New approaches to building learning environments help create better student spaces and increase educational infrastructure efficiency. As schools move away from traditional, lecture-based classrooms, they require furniture that can be easily rearranged to accommodate different learning styles and group sizes. Thus, flexibility is another key driver of the educational furniture market growth. In response, furniture manufacturers are creating modular furniture that can be quickly reconfigured to suit the needs of different learning activities. For example, chairs and desks may be designed to be easily stacked and stored when not in use, or they may be designed to be easily moved around the room to create different seating arrangements, such as the Flex collection from Steelcase.

Flavor Masking Agents Market: Segmental Overview

Based on end use, the educational furniture market is bifurcated into institutional and residential. In 2021, the institutional segment dominated the market and is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2022–2030. The educational furniture market for institutional applications is widely growing due to rising focus of governments of several countries on educational infrastructure. For instance, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, launched the 2022–2023 Infrastructure Funding Program in May 2022. The program was initiated to provide design and construction services for projects between US$ 300,000 and US$ 1.5 million in areas immediately around public elementary, middle, and high schools in Massachusetts.

Students spend an average of six hours each day in school. Therefore, educational institutes demand for safer and modern furniture designs to create a comfortable learning environment for their students. The rising need for aesthetically appealing, safe, and healthy learning environments for students is driving the growth of the educational furniture market. The increasing popularity of portable chairs, desks, and tables that allow classrooms to be grouped easily for interactive activities and projects and rearranged for individual work drives the educational furniture market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Educational Furniture Market

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced governments of several countries to impose a domestic lockdown, which led to an immediate decline in the economy, slowdown in the global demand for trade, and disruption in supply chain. Subsequently, these factors hampered the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Various companies announced possible delays in furniture deliveries and projected a slump in the sales of their products. In addition, travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America affected business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors hampered the development of the consumer goods industry, along with restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry. Thus, major companies in the educational furniture market were severely affected in the initial phase of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the status of the consumer goods sector and impacted the growth of the educational furniture market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2 aggravated the situation. The shutdown of schools and educational institutes due to the pandemic caused unprecedented disruptions in the global educational furniture market. With schools remaining mostly shut for approximately two years, furniture sellers and manufacturers were severely affected. Furniture sellers and manufacturers have suffered from unbearable losses as they were unable to make sales. As a result, many furniture sellers and manufacturers faced severe financial issues. Moreover, increasing preference for online classes hampered the demand for educational furniture.

However, with economies reviving their operations, the demand for educational furniture started rising globally as producers and suppliers resumed their operations in full capacity. This factor helped them overcome the demand-supply gap. Moreover, rising vaccination rates contributed to improvements in the overall conditions in different countries, which led to conducive environments for industrial and commercial progress.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028349/

Flavor Masking Agents Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global educational furniture market are AFC Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd, Fleetwood Group Inc, Scholar Craft Products Inc, Smith Systems Manufacturing Co, Knoll Inc, Haworth Inc, Vitra International AG, Virco Manufacturing Corp, Office Line Srl, and Creaciones Falcon SLU. These players focus on developing innovative furniture with ergonomic designs to cater to the consumer demand.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Technology, Media, Food and Beverage, Chemical & Materials, and Telecommunication.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused toward market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, products, and services etc., which helps our clients to gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Global: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686