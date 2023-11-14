Renewable Energy Market to 2030 – Strategic Developments & Key Insights

The energy generation from renewable sources has gained significant traction especially among developed regions in minimizing carbon footprint and supporting sustainable development. Further, the freely available energy source coupled with large scale availability has enabled large scale commercialization through government support, incentives, and initiatives among other benefits. Moreover, through continuous advancement in technologies has facilitated in improved efficiencies in power generation through renewable sources.

Factors such as growing awareness towards greenhouse gases, increase in global warming has shifted focus towards power generation from renewable sources in the past few years. Moreover, the stringent government norms coupled with added incentives, tax benefits and subsidiaries for adoption of renewable energy sources has also facilitated the growth of the market especially in the developed regions. Also, the growing emphasis towards sustainable development through adoption of renewable energy sources and reducing carbon footprint is also anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. Thus, providing substantial lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

The Top List of Companies

1. ABB LTD.

2. ALSTOM SA

3. CPFL ENERGIA S.A.

4. ENEL GREEN POWER S.P.A.

5. GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE POWER)

6. IHI CORPORATION

7. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

8. SHENZHEN ENERGY GROUP CO., LTD.

9. TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

10. TERRA-GEN, LLC