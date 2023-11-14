Aviation Analytics Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

Aviation analytics is a kind of computational technology, which provides information, data or statistics of current and historical airport operational data, past and real time flight data and weather forecast to the end users. The aviation analytics also play a major role in airlines operation to perform better on key performance parameters owing to its benefits such as increase in profits, minimization of revenue leakage, and efficient & effective financial processes. The rise in attention on real time analytical solution and competitive intelligence are few factors driving the aviation analytics budgets in companies.

The Top List of Companies

1. Aviation Analytics Ltd

2. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

3. General Electric

4. IBM Corporation

5. Mercator

6. Mu Sigma

7. Oracle Corporation

8. Ramco Systems

9. SAP SE

10. SAS Institute Inc.