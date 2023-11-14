Green Hydrogen Market to 2030 – SWOT Analysis and Growth Projections

The Green Hydrogen market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,061.21 million in 2022 to US$ 88,055.64 million by 2030; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 46.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The green hydrogen market has been experiencing significant growth and is poised to become a major entity in the global energy landscape. In the industrial sector, green hydrogen can be utilized for processes such as ammonia production, refining, and steel manufacturing, replacing traditional hydrogen derived from natural gas. Moreover, green hydrogen has the potential to decarbonize the heating and cooling sectors, offering a clean alternative to fossil fuels in residential and commercial applications. Such applications are likely to provide new opportunities for green hydrogen market players during the near future.

The Top List of Companies – Green Hydrogen Market