Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter – An Updated Guide

Planar lightwave circuit splitter regulates the power of optical signals through splitting and routing, providing reliable light distribution. These devices have a wide-ranging operating wavelength i.e. 1260-1650 nm when compared to low-cost fused biconic-tapered (FBT) couplers.
The planar lightwave circuit splitter offers an enhanced reliability, improved uniformity, comprehensive temperature range, and a smaller size. Planar lightwave circuit splitter is a new technology where waveguides are fabricated utilizing lithography and a silica glass substrate. These splitters are known for offering accurate and even splits with minimum loss. They are widely utilized in PON networks to realize optical signal power splitting.
A Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) splitter is a passive optical device used in fiber optic communication networks to split or combine optical signals. It is commonly used in applications such as Passive Optical Networks (PONs) to distribute signals from a single optical fiber to multiple end-users.
Here’s a brief overview of how a PLC splitter works:
- Waveguide Structure: PLC splitters are built on a planar lightwave circuit, which consists of a thin layer of silica glass or other substrate material. The waveguides on the chip are designed to split and combine optical signals efficiently.
- Splitting Ratio: PLC splitters come in various splitting ratios, such as 1:2, 1:4, 1:8, etc. The splitting ratio indicates how the input optical power is divided among the output ports. For example, in a 1:4 splitter, the input power is divided equally among four output ports.
- Passive Operation: PLC splitters are passive devices, meaning they don’t require external power to operate. They rely on the principles of light propagation within the waveguides to divide or combine optical signals.
- Applications: PLC splitters are commonly used in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks, where a single optical fiber from a central office is split to serve multiple subscribers. They are also used in other optical communication systems where signal splitting or combining is required.
- Low Loss and High Reliability: PLC splitters are known for their low insertion loss, which means that the signal experiences minimal attenuation as it passes through the splitter. They also offer high reliability and stability over a wide range of environmental conditions.
- Compact Design: The planar nature of the waveguide circuit allows for a compact and integrated design. PLC splitters are often packaged in small form factors, making them suitable for deployment in various network architectures.