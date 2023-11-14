Planar Lightwave Circuit Splitter – An Updated Guide

Planar lightwave circuit splitter regulates the power of optical signals through splitting and routing, providing reliable light distribution. These devices have a wide-ranging operating wavelength i.e. 1260-1650 nm when compared to low-cost fused biconic-tapered (FBT) couplers.

The planar lightwave circuit splitter offers an enhanced reliability, improved uniformity, comprehensive temperature range, and a smaller size. Planar lightwave circuit splitter is a new technology where waveguides are fabricated utilizing lithography and a silica glass substrate. These splitters are known for offering accurate and even splits with minimum loss. They are widely utilized in PON networks to realize optical signal power splitting.

A Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) splitter is a passive optical device used in fiber optic communication networks to split or combine optical signals. It is commonly used in applications such as Passive Optical Networks (PONs) to distribute signals from a single optical fiber to multiple end-users.

Here’s a brief overview of how a PLC splitter works: