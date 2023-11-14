Cosmetic Packaging Market to Outstrip USD 43,597.9 million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 5% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The cosmetic packaging market was valued at US$ 31,064.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 43,597.9 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Primary and secondary cosmetic packaging is used in the cosmetic industry to protect the products from damage. The growing cosmetic industry propels the demand for cosmetic packaging. Moreover, the increasing trend of green packaging, especially in developed regions such as Europe, has increased the demand for flexible cosmetic packaging, contributing to the overall market growth.

Based on material, the global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into glass, plastic, paper, metal, and others. The paper segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Paper is one of the most recyclable materials. Paper containers are made of renewable resources, such as paper and paperboard, which provide distinct environmental sustainability credentials. Paper packaging offers various advantages such as easy processing, low cost, suitable for printing, lightweight, foldable, harmless, tasteless, and pollution-free. Manufacturers have widely used paper packaging as it provides convenient storage and functional packaging, which is appealing and easy to carry.

The global cosmetic packaging market is segmented into five main regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. Many Asia Pacific countries, such as China and India, have world’s fastest-growing populations. The cosmetics industry is one of the rapidly growing industries in the region. The increasing inclination of women toward cosmetic and makeup products and rising influence of western culture and trends drive the growth of the cosmetic packaging market.

The overall cosmetic packaging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain analytical insights into the topic.

The report includes the segmentation of the global cosmetic packaging market as follows:

By type, the cosmetic packaging market is segmented into tubes, bottles, jars, pumps and dispensers, and others. By material, the market is segmented into glass, plastic, paper, metal, and others. By application, the cosmetic packaging market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, and others. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America.

Question and Answer

Q1. Can you list some of the major players operating in the global cosmetic packaging market?

Ans. Some of the major players operating in the global cosmetic packaging market are ALBEA; APC PACKAGING; AptarGroup, Inc.; Berry Global Inc.; Gerresheimer AG; WWP Beauty; Silgan Plastics.; Huhtamaki; LIBO Cosmetics.; and HCP Packaging.

Q2. In 2020, which region held the largest share of the global cosmetic packaging market?

Ans. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global cosmetic packaging market. The cosmetic packaging industry is anticipated to expand faster due to increasing awareness of skin care, hair care, and personal care.

Q3. What are the drivers for the growth of the global cosmetic packaging market?

Ans. The growth of the cosmetic industry and rising demand for flexible packaging drives the global cosmetic packaging market. Awareness about external beauty has become one of the major driving factors for the use of cosmetics across the globe. Innovative package designs and increasing demand for cosmetics due to the growing youth population are anticipated to drive the market.

Q4. Which application segment is the fastest growing in the global cosmetic packaging market?

Ans. Based on application, skin care is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The skin care products include face cream, moisturizers, cleansers, face wash, and sunscreen. Continuous technological developments in the cosmetics and personal care sectors coupled with innovations and research & development expenditures are expected to propel the growth of cosmetic packaging.

Q5. Based on type, which segment led the global cosmetic packaging market in 2020?

Ans. Based on type, the bottle segment led the global cosmetic packaging market in 2020. Cosmetic products need protection from oxygen exposure, dust and cross-contaminants may affect the quality of the product. Bottles are available in different sizes and shapes, and are made of plastic or glass. Glass bottles are a popular choice for cosmetic packaging. Glass bottles enhance the product packaging in terms of quality.

Q6. What are the trends for the global cosmetic packaging market?

Ans. The rise in sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is the key trend for the global cosmetic packaging market. The use of plastic packaging in the cosmetic industry has a harmful impact on the environment. This has led to an increased focus on developing sustainable and environment-friendly packaging.

