Aircraft Communication System Market to 2030 – Growth Projection

Aircraft Communication System market is expected to grow from US$ 7.50 billion in 2022 to US$ 13.06 billion by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The avionics segment in the aerospace industry is observing huge investments owing to the increasing need for technologically enhanced avionics in commercial and military aviation. Aircraft communication systems are an integral part of avionics, and their manufacturers are investing huge amounts in developing technologically robust systems. A few major avionics companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, and Thales Group are introducing the latest avionics technology to benefit the commercial aviation sector and the defense aviation sector. With the advent of SESAR and NextGen, the global avionics sector is transforming from ground-based systems to satellite-based ground station control systems. It is expected to head toward higher bandwidth, high speed, and compute-intensive avionics. Growth in demand for real-time data to enhance flight operations and enrich decision-making capabilities is boosting investments in the avionics sector for commercial and military aviation.

Top Players of Global Aircraft Communication System market: –

1. Cobham Plc

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. Harris Corporation

4. General Dynamics Corporation

5. L-3 Technologies Inc.

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Thales Group

8. Raytheon Company

9. Rockwell Collins

10. Viasat Inc.