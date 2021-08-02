Governments are showering crores on Olympic silver decoration winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. A multiplex chain has now reported that it will observe Mirabai’s memorable success by giving her free passes to look however many motion pictures as she wishes during her lifetime. Furthermore, as a motivation for the excess Indians in the quarrel for Olympic awards, Inox Leisure Limited has guaranteed a similar treat to any sportsperson getting back with a decoration.

The other Indian competitors contending in Tokyo, as well, have not been avoided with regard to the mother lode. Inox, which works 648 multiplexes the nation over, will give every one of the individuals who qualified to address the country at the Tokyo Olympics free film tickets for a year.

INOX invests wholeheartedly in every one of the undertakings of #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020. We are glad to declare free film tickets for lifetime for all the decoration victors and for one year for the wide range of various competitors #AayegaIndia #INOXForTeamIndia #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Respect #JaiHind,” a tweet from the authority handle read.

Olympic weightlifting silver medallist Mirabai Chanu got a warm greeting back home on her re-visitation of India from Japan’s Tokyo, the setting for Olympic Games 2020. Soon after her noteworthy success in the 49-kg class, 26-year-old Mirabai shared that she needed to have pizza as she had been on a severe eating regimen for quite a long time paving the way to the worldwide occasion.

On Tuesday, she could be seen having pizza with Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju during an occasion that was coordinated to congratulate the Olympic star in Manipur. The photograph was re-posted by Mirabai on her Instagram Stories.

Rijiju subtitled the post, “At long last, Mirabai will eat pizza”.

A couple photographs from the capacity were likewise shared on Twitter by the previous games serve.

In a sweet note, Rijiju composed on Twitter, “She was retaining her craving to eat pizza to keep up with her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics! Presently, Mirabai Chanu has the opportunity to completely appreciate pizza till she begins her preparation for the following title.”

Mirabai related in a meeting to NDTV that she didn’t eat anything for two days before the occasion to not put on any weight. “It’s extremely challenging on the grounds that I generally need to keep my weight ½ to 1 kg over the chose weight. We need to rigorously control our eating routine to keep up with weight for this classification. Hence, I can’t eat low quality nourishment and my eating regimen is restricted to peas, meat and so on,” she said.