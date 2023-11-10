Elevator Safety Systems Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “Elevator Safety Systems Market Size is Expected to Reach US$22,881.75 Million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2022 and 2028.

Elevators and elevator subsystems are critical pieces of equipment in multi-storey buildings and skyscrapers. Elevator safety systems are important to ensure the safety of people riding in elevators. Elevator manufacturers must comply with various regulations and codes, just like manufacturers of elevator safety devices. The stringency of these regulations and codes has also increased with the increase in the number of elevator installations and elevator users. Elevator safety systems include different types of switches, dampers, regulators, alarms, communication systems and sensors. With the growing concern for safety, the number of sensors integrated into an elevator is increasing. Besides,

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR of the elevator safety systems market over the forecast period. Due to the rapid growth of the construction industry, the number of installed elevators is rapidly increasing, along with the demand for elevator safety systems. Various government policies focus on improving the control, maintenance, and communication systems integrated into elevators to reduce the risk of accidents, thereby supporting the growth of the elevator safety systems market in APAC. An increase in the aging population in economies such as China and Japan is also contributing to the high demand for elevators, further supporting the demand for elevator safety systems. Besides,

APAC has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many Asian countries experiencing declines in national GDP, international trade and economies. The pandemic has disrupted supply chain activities across the region. The growth of the APAC elevator safety systems market was hampered in the first three quarters of 2020, leading to a massive decline in revenue for major players. Adverse conditions have also caused construction activities to halt in most APAC countries due to travel restrictions, employee shortages and high material prices. As the demand for elevators declined in 2020, most of the key players suffered a significant revenue loss.

China, allowing the country to continue producing and supplying elevator systems. Thus, the elevator safety systems market in China held up well despite the crisis.

In 2021, construction activities resumed after the lockdown was lifted and successful vaccination campaigns were implemented. Therefore, the demand for elevators and elevator safety systems is expected to increase in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Taiwan in the coming years.

The introduction of elevator safety systems has led to the development of various government policies aimed at improving control, maintenance and communication systems, as well as overcoming concerns about accidents. The Asia Pacific Elevator and Escalator Association (PALEA) provides a neutral forum for all elevator and escalator organizations operating in Asia Pacific. In addition, this agency has become an “A” member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is represented in various working groups associated with the technical committee ISO/TC178. This association was created to meet the needs of the elevator and escalator industry and now oversees 24 countries in Asia-Pacific.

